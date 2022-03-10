Minnesota Twins Confident There Will Be Baseball

The much-anticipated shout of 'Play Ball' has been pushed back once again after Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday that it has canceled the second week of the regular season.

Get our free mobile app

MLB had tied a deal this week to play a 162-game schedule with full pay and full-service time for players. The MLBPA has said that if the league refuses to agree to full pay and service time, it will remove expanded playoffs -- a key to a new basic agreement for MLB -- from its proposal.

In a statement sent out by Minnesota Twins President & CEO Dave St. Peter,

Rest assured we will continue collaborating with you to navigate the coming weeks and maximize the value your partnership with the Twins. Please know that we believe Minnesota Twins Baseball will be played in 2022, and we still feel it is possible to start soon. We remain confident there is a path to a fair deal between MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association, and that our great game will ultimately be better for it. To that end, MLB continues working diligently and negotiating in good faith to protect the fullest schedule possible. Pending an agreement, Opening Day of our 150-game, 2022 season will now be Friday, April 15, with the Twins in Boston to face the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

For many baseball fans, the straws are becoming few. When will it becomes the last straw, is hard to say.