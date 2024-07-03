Minnesota Twins Stretch HR Streak To 20 Games In Win Over Tigers
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Manny Margot and Carlos Correa went deep to keep Minnesota's club-record home run streak going at 20 games, and the Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Tuesday night.
After rookie Simeon Woods Richardson pitched two outs into the sixth to match Skubal, who has quietly become one of the most dominant pitchers in the majors, the Twins got shutdown relief from Jorge Alcala (2-3), Griffin Jax in the eighth and closer Jhoan Duran in a perfect ninth to move a season-high 11 games (48-37) above the .500 mark. Duran earned his 13th save of the season.
“We’ve been clicking,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We want to carry this on to the second half and get even better.”
Rookie David Festa (1-0, 9.00 ERA) will make his second major league start for the Twins on Wednesday night against the Tigers Keider Montero (0-2, 9.35 ERA).
