Minnesota Twins Draft Augustana Pitcher Jacob Blank in Round 22

Fresh off a Division-II baseball championship, Jacob Blank has found a professional home with the Minnesota Twins.

Blank helped lead the Vikings to a 52-9 overall record in 2018 and a Division-II National Championship. He went 9-0 during this past season with a 1.98 ERA, and was 10-0 the year prior. His resume also includes a no-hitter against Minnesota Duluth on August 15, 2017.

All of that hard work has now paid off for Blank. The Minnesota Twins drafted the right handed pitcher 664th overall and in round 22. There are 40 rounds in this year's MLB Draft with a set total of 1,214 picks.

Blank is the second player with South Dakota connections to be drafted after Peyton Zabel from Pierre T.F. Riggs high school. Zabel was drafted 575th overall in the 19th round by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Minnesota has drafted nine right handed pitchers so far during the 2018 MLB Draft, with Blank being the eighth.

The MLB Draft is open to players who have graduated high school but are yet to attend college, college players with three or more seasons completed, or players who are at community colleges or junior colleges.