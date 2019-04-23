Minnesota Twins Extend Road-Game Wins

Jake Odorizzi was walk-free Monday night as the Minnesota Twins starter went five and two thirds innings in the 9-5 win over the Houston Astros. Odorizzi wasn't left alone as he had plenty of offense to back him up.

Jorge Polonco led the offense as the shortstop had 4 RBI's, tying a career high including a two run homer on the night. Max Kepler goes deep for two. Jason Castro a pair and the Twins roll to their fourth consecutive road game win.

It was the first loss of the season at home for the Astros.

Running the bases Minnesota's Byron Buxton hasn't been thrown out since May of 2017. That came to an end in Houston Monday night. Buxton was thrown out in the eighth inning ending his record streak of 33 stolen bases.