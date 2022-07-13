Minnesota Twins Fall To Milwaukee, 3-Rain Delays

MINNEAPOLIS -- — The Milwaukee Brewers sure weren't deterred by the storms in Minnesota.

With the pitching they have waiting in the late innings, there's not a lot to worry about.

Andrew McCutchen and Willy Adames each hit a two-run homer, and the Brewers outlasted three rain delays to beat the Twins 6-3 on Tuesday night in the opener of a brief border-state series between the first-place teams.

Jonathan Davis and Jace Peterson pitched in RBI singles to support 29-year-old rookie Jason Alexander, who endured two of the stoppages and stayed in for four innings with three hits and two walks allowed. Then the Brewers turned a 5-2 lead over to their dominant bullpen and bounced back from a 2-4 homestand.

Jorge Polanco homered and Nick Gordon and Byron Buxton drove in runs for the Twins. Gio Urshela had a 3-1 count with the bases loaded against Hoby Milner, but after crushing a long foul ball that hooked to the left of the pole he grounded out to end that inning.

Minnesota right-hander Josh Winder (4-3) finished five innings after giving up five runs and four hits.

Under the sunshine, Wednesday's starters include RHP Joe Ryan (6-3) for the Twins against the Brewers LHP Aaron Ashby (2-6).