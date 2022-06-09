MINNEAPOLIS -- Catcher Gary Sanchez and the Minnesota Twins agreed Thursday to a $9 million, one-year contract, avoiding an arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for next week.

The agreement was at the midpoint of the $9.5 million Sanchez had asked for and the $8.5 million offered by the Twins when proposed salaries were exchanged on March 22. A hearing had been scheduled for Tuesday.

Sanchez hit .204 with 23 homers and 54 RBIs last year for the New York Yankees, the second straight down season for the two-time All-Star.

Now 29, Sanchez was traded to the Twins on March 13 along with infielder Gio Urshela for third baseman Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt. Sanchez entered Thursday with a .224 batting average, seven homers and 27 RBIs.

Sanchez's agreement was reached a few hours after the Chicago Cubs and catcher Willson Contreras settled at the midpoint, a $9.625 million deal. Sanchez and Contreras are both eligible for free agency after the World Series.