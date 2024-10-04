Twin Turmoil: Minnesota Parts Ways with GM Thad Levine

Thad Levine is out after eight years as the Minnesota Twins' senior vice president and general manager.

An announcement Friday said Levine, 52, was leaving "to pursue new challenges and opportunities, both inside and outside of baseball."

Levine joined the Twins in November 2016 and helped the club capture three American League Central division titles (2019, 2020, 2023) and make four postseason berths.

Minnesota was in postseason position much of this year before going 6-18 down the stretch to finish 82-80 and miss the playoffs.

"Thad's impact on the Minnesota Twins cannot be overstated," Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said in a statement. "He has been a true partner and leader, always striving to elevate the organization and care for the people around him. Thad helped create a strong team culture, one focused on excellence and collaboration, that will continue well into the future. While we will miss his leadership, we are equally excited to see the next chapter of his journey unfold, and we wish him nothing but success in his future endeavors. I want to personally thank him for everything he has done to help us get better every day."

The Twins also dismissed four assistant coaches Wednesday but announced at the end of the season that manager Rocco Baldelli would return in 2025.

Before joining the Twins, Levine worked in the front offices of the Los Angeles Dodgers (1998), Colorado Rockies (1999-2005) and Texas Rangers (2006-16).

"I am grateful to the Pohlad family, Derek Falvey and Dave St. Peter for providing me with such a comprehensive leadership opportunity spanning the last eight years of my career," Levine said. "The time is right for me to pursue my next enriching, professional challenge. I will forever cherish the friendships that I have made in the Minnesota Twins organization and throughout Twins Territory."

The Associated Press and Field Level Media contributed to this report.