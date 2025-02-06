Minnesota Twins Ink Deal with Former Gold Glove Winner

Minnesota Twins Ink Deal with Former Gold Glove Winner

MLB Photos via Getty Images

It's been a frustrating offseason for Twins fans that were hopeful that the team would sign big-name impact players to improve the roster.

It has been a very quiet offseason on that front, but the team did make a move on Wednesday, acquiring a former gold glove winner.

Per ESPN.com:

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Outfielder Harrison Bader and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to a one-year contract with a mutual option for 2026, according to multiple reports.

A Gold Glove winner for St. Louis in 2021, Bader will be playing for his fifth team in five seasons.

He hit .236 with 12 homers, 51 RBI and 17 stolen bases in 25 attempts for the New York Mets last year. He was limited to just two postseason starts in 12 games.

Bader is expected to provide an experienced right-handed bat off the bench and excellent defense in the outfield that can keep the Twins from too much of a drop-off in the field when Byron Buxton needs a break.

Bader has spent most of his time in center field but also is capable of playing in the corners. He would fill a role similar to Michael A. Taylor in 2023, one the Twins hoped to rely on Manny Margot for last year, but Margot struggled and was not re-signed.

Bader has a .242 average with 71 homers, 268 RBI and 94 steals in 120 attempts for the Cardinals (2017-22), New York Yankees (2022-23), Cincinnati (2023) and the Mets, who signed the New York native to a $10.5 million, one-year deal.

Source: ESPN.com

Ten Minnesota Golden Gopher Alums in the NFL

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Minnesota Vikings In The Super Bowl? Yep, I Can Remember All Four

It's that time of year, the time when everyone is talking about the NFL's upcoming Super Bowl.

It may be hard to believe, but there was a time when the Minnesota Vikings went to the Super Bowl.

And then they went again. And then again. And then again. Hey, we were one of the greatest teams of all time!

Unfortunately, it was the same time the Vikings lost the Super Bowl. And then again. And then again. And then again. Well, at least we must have been one of the second-best teams of all time!

For a whole lot of Vikings fans...you know, the ones who walk around with younger bones...the Vikings have never been to the Super Bowl.

Then there's the ol' dog that is me. I remember the first time... and the second... and the third... and the fourth.

Gallery Credit: Randy McDaniel

Filed Under: Baseball, Free Agency, free agent signing, Gold Glove, harrison bader, Minnesota, Minnesota Twins, MLB, Rocco Baldelli, Twins, Twins Baseball
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls