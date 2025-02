Minnesota Twins Ink Deal with Former Gold Glove Winner

It's been a frustrating offseason for Twins fans that were hopeful that the team would sign big-name impact players to improve the roster.

It has been a very quiet offseason on that front, but the team did make a move on Wednesday, acquiring a former gold glove winner.

Per ESPN.com:

Outfielder Harrison Bader and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to a one-year contract with a mutual option for 2026, according to multiple reports.

A Gold Glove winner for St. Louis in 2021, Bader will be playing for his fifth team in five seasons.

He hit .236 with 12 homers, 51 RBI and 17 stolen bases in 25 attempts for the New York Mets last year. He was limited to just two postseason starts in 12 games.

Bader is expected to provide an experienced right-handed bat off the bench and excellent defense in the outfield that can keep the Twins from too much of a drop-off in the field when Byron Buxton needs a break.

Bader has spent most of his time in center field but also is capable of playing in the corners. He would fill a role similar to Michael A. Taylor in 2023, one the Twins hoped to rely on Manny Margot for last year, but Margot struggled and was not re-signed.

Bader has a .242 average with 71 homers, 268 RBI and 94 steals in 120 attempts for the Cardinals (2017-22), New York Yankees (2022-23), Cincinnati (2023) and the Mets, who signed the New York native to a $10.5 million, one-year deal.

Source: ESPN.com

