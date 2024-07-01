Twins Homer Streak Continues, Minnesota Wins Mariners Series

Twins Homer Streak Continues, Minnesota Wins Mariners Series

Contributing Authors:
Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images

SEATTLE -- — Trevor Larnach hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning to extend Minnesota’s home run streak to 19 games and lift the Twins to a 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.


Minnesota set a franchise record for consecutive games with a longball, but it took until the late innings. Larnach drove an 0-1 pitch from reliever Ryne Stanek (5-2) to right-center field for his eighth home run.

 

Minnesota’s 19-game homer streak is the second-longest in the majors this season behind Baltimore’s 22-game run earlier in June. Larnach also had an RBI single in the first inning, before Austin Martin’s run-scoring double and Jose Miranda’s RBI single plated a pair in the fifth.


The Twins took two of three to end Seattle’s run of winning series at home. The Mariners had won nine straight series at T-Mobile Park dating to mid-April.

 

Minnesota starter Joe Ryan struck out 10 over 5 2/3 innings, his second time this season reaching double figures in strikeouts. Ryan allowed six hits and one earned run. Jhoan Durán pitched the ninth for his 12th save as the Twins finished their road trip 6-3.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

The Twins return home to begin a series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday with RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (3-1, 3.41 ERA) starting the opener. Enjoy the game on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born

Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.

Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman

Filed Under: Minnesota Twins, MLB, Seattle Mariners
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Sports, Sports News, Videos

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls