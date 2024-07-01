Twins Homer Streak Continues, Minnesota Wins Mariners Series

SEATTLE -- — Trevor Larnach hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning to extend Minnesota’s home run streak to 19 games and lift the Twins to a 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Minnesota set a franchise record for consecutive games with a longball, but it took until the late innings. Larnach drove an 0-1 pitch from reliever Ryne Stanek (5-2) to right-center field for his eighth home run.

Minnesota’s 19-game homer streak is the second-longest in the majors this season behind Baltimore’s 22-game run earlier in June. Larnach also had an RBI single in the first inning, before Austin Martin’s run-scoring double and Jose Miranda’s RBI single plated a pair in the fifth.

The Twins took two of three to end Seattle’s run of winning series at home. The Mariners had won nine straight series at T-Mobile Park dating to mid-April.

Minnesota starter Joe Ryan struck out 10 over 5 2/3 innings, his second time this season reaching double figures in strikeouts. Ryan allowed six hits and one earned run. Jhoan Durán pitched the ninth for his 12th save as the Twins finished their road trip 6-3.

The Twins return home to begin a series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday with RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (3-1, 3.41 ERA) starting the opener. Enjoy the game on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.