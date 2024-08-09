Minnesota Twins Pitcher Joe Ryan Out With Shoulder Injury

Minnesota Twins right-hander Joe Ryan is expected to be sidelined "weeks to months" with a right shoulder injury, manager Rocco Baldelli announced Friday.

An MRI revealed a Grade 2 strain of the teres major in his right shoulder for Ryan, who left Wednesday's start against the Chicago Cubs in the third inning with what was thought to be a triceps strain. The Twins placed Ryan on the 15-day injured list Friday, with the move retroactive to Thursday.

Ryan, 28, is 7-7 with a 3.60 ERA in 23 starts this season.

Get our free mobile app

Also, the Twins announced right-hander Brock Stewart will have shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the season. Stewart, 32, had been on the injured list with shoulder tendinitis.

Additionally, Minnesota selected the contract of right-hander Scott Blewett from Triple-A St. Paul and reinstated infielder Kyle Farmer from the 10-day injured list.

Also, rookie infielder Brooks Lee was placed on the injured list because of biceps tendinitis. The move is retroactive to Thursday.

Blewett, 28, has posted a 5-2 record with a 3.66 ERA in 36 games (three starts) this season with St. Paul.

Farmer, 33, has been sidelined due to a right shoulder strain. He is batting .189 with 15 RBIs in 63 games this season with Minnesota.

Lee, 23, is batting .253 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 26 games this season with the Twins.