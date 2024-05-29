Minnesota Twins Top Kansas City

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Simeon Woods Richardson earned his first win in eight starts, Jose Miranda drove in two runs and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Minnesota, winners of six of their last seven games, got two hits apiece from Manuel Margot, Byron Buxton and Carlos Santana.

Jhoan Duran allowed the first two hitters he faced in the ninth to reach base, but helped by Christian Vázquez throwing out a runner trying to steal second, he didn’t allow a run and earned his eighth save. His last two pitches were 102.2 and 103.1 mph.

Kansas City had just five hits to lose its third straight after winning eight in a row. The Royals have dropped 15 of their last 16 at Target Field.

Cole Ragans (4-4), who took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning last Wednesday, struggled early for Kansas City but got through five innings. He allowed nine hits and struck out seven.

The left-hander gave up hits to Minnesota’s first two batters: Margot singled and Carlos Correa doubled. Both scored on Miranda’s single to end Ragans’ 13-inning scoreless streak.

Coming up Wednesday, RHP Seth Lugo (8-1, 1.74), who leads the American League in wins and all of baseball in ERA among qualified players, is scheduled to start Wednesday for Kansas City. He’s scheduled to face Twins RHP Bailey Ober (5-2, 4.33).

