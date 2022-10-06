Minnesota Twins Luis Arráez Wins American League Batting Title

As the 2022 MLB regular season ended on Wednesday two teams playing in Chicago were just playing. Not as contenders. But, one player came to the plate, walked his first two appearances, then would hit a double to the warning track in right-center field to score two runs.

Luis Arráez, the shining star of the Minnesota Twins led the league for most of the second half of the season and ended the year with the American League Batting Title with a .316 batting average.

In the 10-1 win over the Chicago White Sox, Arráez left the game in the third inning to a clapping dugout greeting him with fist bumps, high-5's and well-earned hugs.

Minnesota closed the season at 78-84.

