Twins Snap 3-Game Skid, Hand Marlins Their 100th Loss
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Minnesota's Manuel Margot scored from second in a five-run seventh inning on one of four Miami errors and the Twins rallied to beat the Marlins 8-3 on Wednesday night.
The Twins kept their playoff hopes alive. Minnesota is two games behind Detroit in the race for the AL's final wild card with four games to play. Another short start by Minnesota rookie Simeon Woods Richardson necessitated the comeback. He finished his first full season in the majors with a 5-5 record and 4.17 ERA.
Griffin Jax (5-5) worked 1 1/3 innings of relief and earned the win for Minnesota. Six Twins relievers covered eight innings and allowed five hits and no walks.
Byron Buxton homered for the Twins, snapping a stretch of 67 consecutive innings for the team without a home run.
RHP David Festa (2-6, 4.80 ERA) starts for Minnesota in the finale of the three-game series on Thursday. Miami counters with RHP Valente Bellozo (3-4, 3.82). The Twins Line-Up Card begins at 6:00 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.
