MINNEAPOLIS -- — Sonny Gray pitched seven scoreless innings and Joey Gallo homered as the two former Yankees propelled the Minnesota Twins to a 6-1 win against New York on Monday night.

Jorge Polanco added two hits and three RBI for Minnesota. Polanco has hit safely in all four games this season after his start was delayed due to left knee inflammation in the spring. Gallo has three homers in six games since being activated from the injured list.

“They went out there today, had huge days and I’m sure this is one of those nights they will sleep good and they will feel good when they lay their head on the pillow when it’s dark in the room,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of Gray and Gallo. “They’re going to go to bed feeling really good, and they should.”

The Twins have won three of the first five meetings with their longtime nemesis this year. The Yankees are 100-41 against Minnesota in the regular season since 2002, the best record for any team versus one opponent during that span.

The Yankees, who split a four-game series with the Twins in New York this month, were coming off their first series loss of the season at home against Toronto over the weekend.

In game two of the series, it will be LHP Nestor Cortes (3-0, 3.09 ERA) starting Tuesday for New York. Minnesota will go with RHP Joe Ryan (4-0, 3.24).

Follow the Minnesota Twins on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO. The first pitch Tuesday is 6:40 PM.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them