Minnesota Twins Take Doubleheader From A’s In Sweep

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Jose Miranda hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning and the Minnesota Twins beat the Oakland Athletics 8-7 Sunday night to take both games of a split doubleheader and finish a sweep of the four-game series.

Willi Castro had three hits, and Carlos Correa and Austin Martin each had two for the Twins. Minnesota has won five straight and seven of eight. With one out in the eighth, Miranda crushed a first-pitch slider from Dany Jiménez (1-2) 427 feet to the second deck in left field, Minnesota’s third home run of the night. Lewis and Trevor Larnach also went deep.

Lewis has seven home runs in his first 12 games of the season, something never done in Twins history.

After recording the final out of the seventh inning, Josh Staumont (1-0) struck out the side in the eighth. Griffin Jax pitched a scoreless ninth for his sixth save.

With a day off Monday, RHP Pablo López (6-6, 5.33) will start at home on Tuesday against Rays’ RHP Aaron Civale (2-5, 5.20) to open a three-game series.

