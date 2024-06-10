Twins Avoid Sweep, 7-Run 10th Inning Over Pirates
PITTSBURGH -- — Manuel Margot hit an RBI triple to start a seven-run outburst in the 10th inning, and the Minnesota Twins ended a five-game losing streak with an 11-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.
Heller, who plunked three batters, has an ERA of 49.50. He allowed five runs in one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, two days after being selected from Triple-A Indianapolis.
Jhoan Durán (1-2) pitched a perfect ninth inning.
The Twins were shut out in the first two games of the three-game series after being swept in three games at Yankee Stadium. The Pirates finished a 4-2 homestand, including winning two of three against the Dodgers.
The Twins return to Target Field Monday and begin a 10-game home stand. First against Colorado with RHP Chris Paddack (4-3, 5.26 ERA) taking the mound against RHP Dakota Hudson (2-7, 5.25) for Colorado. On ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO catch the first pitch at 6:40 PM.
