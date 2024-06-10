Twins Avoid Sweep, 7-Run 10th Inning Over Pirates

PITTSBURGH -- — Manuel Margot hit an RBI triple to start a seven-run outburst in the 10th inning, and the Minnesota Twins ended a five-game losing streak with an 11-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Margot led off the 10th with a triple to center field off a cutter from Ben Heller (0-1), scoring automatic runner Kyle Farmer. Willi Castro was hit by a pitch for a second time in the game, bringing in another run with the bases loaded and no outs. Carlos Santana tacked on two more with a double to right ahead of a two-run single from Carlos Correa and another single from Max Kepler that made it 11-4.

Heller, who plunked three batters, has an ERA of 49.50. He allowed five runs in one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, two days after being selected from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Jhoan Durán (1-2) pitched a perfect ninth inning.

The Twins were shut out in the first two games of the three-game series after being swept in three games at Yankee Stadium. The Pirates finished a 4-2 homestand, including winning two of three against the Dodgers.

The Twins return to Target Field Monday and begin a 10-game home stand. First against Colorado with RHP Chris Paddack (4-3, 5.26 ERA) taking the mound against RHP Dakota Hudson (2-7, 5.25) for Colorado. On ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO catch the first pitch at 6:40 PM.

