Minnesota Twins Postpone Home Opener to Friday, April 7th

The Minnesota Twins are one of just two undefeated teams in Major League Baseball, currently sitting at 4-0 after a big 11-1 win over the Marlins last night.

Unfortunately, weather continues to get in the way of our area sporting events, as Twins fans anxiously awaiting seeing their team at home will have to wait.

The home opener originally scheduled for Thursday has been postponed to Friday due to weather concerns.

Per a release from the Twins:

The Minnesota Twins have announced that their 2023 Home Opener game, scheduled for Thursday, April 6 at 3:10 p.m. against the Houston Astros at Target Field, has been postponed to Friday, April 7 due to the upcoming weather forecast, which calls for snow and cold temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning, followed by sunshine and 50 degrees on Friday.

The good news for those that had tickets to Thursday's game? They shouldn't have a problem or task to get into Friday's contest:

All fans holding tickets to the originally-scheduled Thursday, April 6 game can utilize their tickets for admission into the Friday, April 7 rescheduled Home Opener without taking any further action.

The Twins are 4-0 on the season, and still have a pair of games down in Miami ahead of them before they begin planning and preparation for Friday's home opener against the defending World Series Champion Astros.

Source: Minnesota Twins News Release