Minnesota Twins Postpone Home Opener to Friday, April 7th

Minnesota Twins Postpone Home Opener to Friday, April 7th

Elsa/Getty Images

The Minnesota Twins are one of just two undefeated teams in Major League Baseball, currently sitting at 4-0 after a big 11-1 win over the Marlins last night.

Unfortunately, weather continues to get in the way of our area sporting events, as Twins fans anxiously awaiting seeing their team at home will have to wait.

The home opener originally scheduled for Thursday has been postponed to Friday due to weather concerns.

Get our free mobile app

Per a release from the Twins:

The Minnesota Twins have announced that their 2023 Home Opener game, scheduled for Thursday, April 6 at 3:10 p.m. against the Houston Astros at Target Field, has been postponed to Friday, April 7 due to the upcoming weather forecast, which calls for snow and cold temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning, followed by sunshine and 50 degrees on Friday.

The good news for those that had tickets to Thursday's game? They shouldn't have a problem or task to get into Friday's contest:

All fans holding tickets to the originally-scheduled Thursday, April 6 game can utilize their tickets for admission into the Friday, April 7 rescheduled Home Opener without taking any further action.

The Twins are 4-0 on the season, and still have a pair of games down in Miami ahead of them before they begin planning and preparation for Friday's home opener against the defending World Series Champion Astros.

Source: Minnesota Twins News Release

Ten Most Disappointing Minnesota Sports Seasons

The 2021 Minnesota Twins entered the season with high expectations, but unfortunately, they've made the list of most disappointing Minnesota teams of all time.

Disappointment is a common feeling for Minnesota sports fans as the years continue. Following the NBA Championship win for Milwaukee, SportsCenter was quick to point out that Minnesota has the current longest streak of seasons without a championship appearance in the four major sports (MLB/NBA/NFL/NHL). The Minnesota Lynx also chimed in on the stat after claiming four championships since 2011.

The ten teams that are on this list all follow a similar pattern. The year prior was either a great season with a playoff run or one that featured a strong core of players that appeared to have taken the next step. Offseason/preseason expectations were high with even Las Vegas oddsmakers believing in a deep run. Unfortunately, those preseason expectations fell short for the following teams. None of the teams listed below made the playoffs.


 

Filed Under: Home Opener, Houston Astros, min, Minnesota Twins, MLB, mn, postponed, Target Field, Twin Cities
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls