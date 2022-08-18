MINNEAPOLIS -- — Emilio Pagán pitched two scoreless innings after Tyler Mahle departed with right shoulder fatigue, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 on Wednesday for a three-game sweep.

Jose Miranda homered for Minnesota, which is fighting with Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox for control of the crowded AL Central. Miranda finished with two hits and two RBI, and Nick Gordon had a run-scoring double.

After Mahle left in the third, Pagán (4-6), Griffin Jax, Jhoan Duran, Michael Fulmer and Trevor Megill finished Minnesota’s second straight shutout. Minnesota outscored Kansas City 17-2 in the series, bouncing back nicely from an ugly 1-4 road trip.

“That’s baseball,” Twins catcher Gary Sánchez said. “We never put our heads down. We came home. We had a great series against Kansas City, and just moving forward."

Royals left-hander Daniel Lynch (4-8) allowed four runs — three earned — in six innings.

Next up for Minnesota, is a four-game home series Friday against Texas.

