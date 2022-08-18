Minnesota Twins Record Second Straight Shutout & Sweep Kansas City
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Emilio Pagán pitched two scoreless innings after Tyler Mahle departed with right shoulder fatigue, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 on Wednesday for a three-game sweep.
After Mahle left in the third, Pagán (4-6), Griffin Jax, Jhoan Duran, Michael Fulmer and Trevor Megill finished Minnesota’s second straight shutout. Minnesota outscored Kansas City 17-2 in the series, bouncing back nicely from an ugly 1-4 road trip.
“That’s baseball,” Twins catcher Gary Sánchez said. “We never put our heads down. We came home. We had a great series against Kansas City, and just moving forward."
Royals left-hander Daniel Lynch (4-8) allowed four runs — three earned — in six innings.
Next up for Minnesota, is a four-game home series Friday against Texas.
You can hear Twins baseball on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.