Minnesota Twins Rocco Baldelli Blasts Overturned Call In Loss
MINNEAPOLIS -- An overturned call in the 10th inning on Sunday led to a 3-2 Toronto Blue Jays victory and an ejection for Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, who labeled the play "one of the worst moments I think we've seen of umpiring in any game I've ever been a part of in baseball."
"It's one of the worst moments I think we've seen of umpiring in any game I've ever been a part of in baseball, and I think it was pathetic what just played out,'' said Baldelli, who was ejected for arguing the call, the eighth time in his career he was thrown out of a game and third this season.
Replay officials ruled Sanchez did not establish a clear lane for Merrifield, whose right foot collided with Sanchez's left leg as he slid into home plate. The out would have ended the inning. After blowing a save opportunity in the ninth inning, Jordan Romano closed out the Twins in the 10th with a 1-2-3 inning.
Toronto remained two games ahead of Tampa Bay Rays for the top wild card in the American League. Minnesota's lead in the AL Central shrank to one game after a win by the Cleveland Guardians.
The Twins are off Monday then head to the West Coast for a Dodgers-Angels swing.
