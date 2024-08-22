Minnesota Twins 7-Run 4th Snaps Skid

SAN DIEGO -- — Matt Wallner’s three-run homer highlighted a seven-run fourth inning as the Minnesota Twins beat the San Diego Padres 11-4 on Wednesday.

With the win, Minnesota snapped a three-game skid and avoided a sweep in San Diego. The Twins completed a seven-game trip at 4-3.

The Padres lost for just the seventh time in 29 games.

Get our free mobile app

Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said Woods Richardson being able to rebound from his rocky beginning was significant.

“The biggest point of the entire game was him getting through the first inning and figuring out a way to hold them down,″ Baldelli said. “He was searching for it a little bit, but ultimately he found a way to make some pitches and get us out of it.

Trevor Larnach and Edouard Julien each had four hits. Carlos Santana was the only starting player without a hit for the Twins.

With a day off on Thursday, RHP David Festa (2-2, 4.96) faces the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

Follow the Minnesota Twins on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

Most Valuable Franchises in American Sports Five of the ten most valuable franchises in American sports come from the NFL. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather