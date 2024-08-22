Minnesota Twins 7-Run 4th Snaps Skid
SAN DIEGO -- — Matt Wallner’s three-run homer highlighted a seven-run fourth inning as the Minnesota Twins beat the San Diego Padres 11-4 on Wednesday.
The Padres lost for just the seventh time in 29 games.
“The biggest point of the entire game was him getting through the first inning and figuring out a way to hold them down,″ Baldelli said. “He was searching for it a little bit, but ultimately he found a way to make some pitches and get us out of it.
Trevor Larnach and Edouard Julien each had four hits. Carlos Santana was the only starting player without a hit for the Twins.
With a day off on Thursday, RHP David Festa (2-2, 4.96) faces the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.
Follow the Minnesota Twins on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.
Most Valuable Franchises in American Sports
Gallery Credit: Scott Prather