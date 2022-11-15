Minnesota Twins Set To Debut New Uniforms Friday

The Minnesota Twins have made several uniform changes throughout the franchise's history dating back to its debut in 1961. Now, on Friday, November 18th, the Minnesota Twins will show off a brand new logo and uniforms that will be worn in 2023.

In September, the Twins announced that they would reveal a "brand refresh", according to MLB.com. The Twins also said they will show off a new main video board that is 76% larger.

"This fall and winter, the Twins are planning to unveil a "brand refresh" that will include tweaks to their fonts, logos, and uniforms, which will go hand-in-hand with a new, 76% larger main videoboard from Daktronics and other in-ballpark elements to the fan experience at Target Field that will provide a new look for the fanbase by Opening Day 2023."

The Twins have worn their home white uniforms since 2015, and have used the same "Twins" font and logo across the chest since 1987. Their road uniforms haven't changed much since 2010, either. The gray uniform with "Minnesota" across the chest has been used since 2010 and the navy blue road uniform has been used since 2011, according to MLB.com

The Twins have given fans a small sneak peek, in a Twitter video featuring Byron Buxton.

The navy blue definitely looks different in the brief showing of Buxton wearing one of the new uniforms. With his hat backward we don't see any changes to the "TC" logo, but with a "brand refresh" it is probably safe to assume there will be some change to the traditional "TC' logo.

It is going to be awesome to see what the Twins come up with for new uniforms. A word used by many in the Twins organization is a "cleaner" look. I wouldn't expect to see anything too crazy.

Hopefully, we see the powder blues in the uniform rotation. Those will always be my favorite.