Minnesota Twins Split Series with Cincinnati Reds, Lose 6-5

Jorge Polanco does it again with the 18th home run in the first inning to get the Twins on the board. Polo now has 8 home runs with 21 RBI's in his last 20 games along with an 8-game winning streak.

But Charlie Barnes dug himself a 3-run hole early and the Minnesota Twins fall to the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 Wednesday afternoon.

Down by four runs in the 8th inning Miguel Sano fires up the team with an RBI double scoring Polanco. Another 2-run double by Trevor Larnach cuts the Reds lead to two.

Still, in the 8th inning, Ryan Jeffers has an RBI single and it's now a one-run game.

But that was all the Twins could do in the series finale as manager Rocco Baldelli said, "Our guys showed some resiliency out there and continued to just go make things happen."

Beginning today, Minnesota will be in Houston through the weekend to face the Astros. And we will see another Twins rookie start with Griffin Jax (1-1) against the Astros Framber Valdez (7-2). The first pitch is 7:10 PM on ESPN 102.3 and AM 1000 KSOO.