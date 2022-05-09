MINNEAPOLIS -- — Jorge Polanco delivered another key hit and the Minnesota bullpen combined for 6 2/3 innings of shutout work as the Twins sent the Oakland Athletics to their ninth straight loss, 4-3 Sunday.

The Twins have swept three of their last five series and won 14 of 17 since beginning the season 4-8. Polanco, who homered in a 1-0 win Saturday night, hit a two-run single in the third inning for a 4-3 lead.

Get our free mobile app

The Twins allowed only four runs over three games against the Athletics.

The Minnesota bullpen didn't permit any runs in 11 2/3 innings during the series, much of it coming after starter Chris Paddack left in the third inning with right elbow inflammation.

Cody Stashak (3-0), Caleb Thielbar, Joe Smith, Tyler Duffey and Emilio Pagán combined for two-hit relief.

Minnesota star outfielder Byron Buxton didn't play for the AL Central leaders a day after an early exit. He is day-to-day with a very low-level right hip strain.

The Twins have continued to win despite shortstop Carlos Correa being out with an injured finger.

Manager Baldelli, INF Luis Arráez, and RHP Dylan Bundy are expected to fly back to Minnesota on Sunday. The three have been isolated in Baltimore after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday before Minnesota's series finale against the Orioles.

Minnesota has a day off before hosting the Houston Astros for a three-game series starting Tuesday.

Twins baseball is on ESPN 102.3/AM 100 KSOO.