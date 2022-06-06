Minnesota Twins Take Down Hottest Team In Majors

TORONTO -- — Luis Arráez went 4 for 4 with a walk, Gary Sánchez and Trevor Larnach homered and the Minnesota Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-6 Sunday.


Arráez leads baseball with a .358 batting average.

“It’s like he’s on fire all the time,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “That’s not normal. He’s difficult to pitch to. He can shoot a ball anywhere at any time on any pitch.”

Six different players drove in a run and the Twins collected a season-high 16 hits as they took two of three from the Blue Jays, cooling down a Toronto team that came into the series on an eight-game winning streak.

Sánchez hit a two-run homer off Jeremy Beasley in the eighth inning, his seventh of the season, and Larnach hit a solo blast off Adam Cimber in the seventh, his fourth of the year.

The Twins roughed up Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman (5-4). Gausman allowed season highs of nine hits and five runs, three earned, in 3 2/3 innings.

Shortstop Carlos Correa is back in Minnesota after testing positive for COVID-19 in Detroit last week. Baldelli said Correa will likely need a couple of days of workouts before he returns to the lineup. RHP Joe Ryan (COVID-19) will throw a second bullpen session Monday or Tuesday.

Minnesota has not announced a starter for Tuesday’s home game against the Yankees. RHP Jameson Taillon (6-1, 2.30) starts for New York.

