Minnesota Twins Rally To Beat Rays, 6-Game Streak

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Carlos Santana's pinch-hit single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning pushed the Minnesota Twins past the Tampa Bay Rays 7-6 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Manny Margot and Carlos Correa hit singles off closer Pete Fairbanks (1-3), who had Correa's comebacker glance off his throwing hand and force the Rays to summon Phil Maton. Santana hit a 1-1 curveball into right field to easily score Margot and give the Twins their eighth win in nine games.

Max Kepler homered and Ryan Jeffers hit a sacrifice fly for the Twins to tie the game in the fifth, after Brandon Lowe and Josh Lowe hit home runs in the top of the inning for the Rays on each side of a rain delay that lasted an hour and 23 minutes.

Randy Arozarena’s three-run homer in the first off struggling Twins starter Pablo López put the Rays in front. After Willi Castro hit a three-run double with two outs in a four-run fourth inning to ignite the Twins, López promptly let the Rays back in front on Brandon Lowe’s leadoff line drive — through the drops that had just begun to fall — into the seats above right-center field. With Isaac Paredes facing a 2-2 count and the rain pouring down, home plate umpire Vic Carapazza waved the players off the field as fans scrambled to find the overhangs.

The rain started slowly again in the bottom of the eighth, but lightly enough to play through as the Twins overcame a four-run deficit for the second time in four games.

Jhoan Duran (3-2) pitched the ninth for the win. After Josh Lowe took Jay Jackson deep, Twins relievers retired the last 14 batters.

Rays RHP Taj Bradley (2-4, 4.23 ERA) pitches the middle game of the series on Wednesday night. RHP Joe Ryan (5-5, 3.24 ERA) takes the mound for the Twins.

Coverage begins at 6:00 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.