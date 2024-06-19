Minnesota Twins Rally To Beat Rays, 6-Game Streak
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Carlos Santana's pinch-hit single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning pushed the Minnesota Twins past the Tampa Bay Rays 7-6 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.
Max Kepler homered and Ryan Jeffers hit a sacrifice fly for the Twins to tie the game in the fifth, after Brandon Lowe and Josh Lowe hit home runs in the top of the inning for the Rays on each side of a rain delay that lasted an hour and 23 minutes.
The rain started slowly again in the bottom of the eighth, but lightly enough to play through as the Twins overcame a four-run deficit for the second time in four games.
Rays RHP Taj Bradley (2-4, 4.23 ERA) pitches the middle game of the series on Wednesday night. RHP Joe Ryan (5-5, 3.24 ERA) takes the mound for the Twins.
Coverage begins at 6:00 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.
Minnesota's Highest-Paid Pro Athletes in 2023
Gallery Credit: Curt St. John