Twins Comeback Short As Rays Win In 10 Innings

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Jonny DeLuca's line-drive single to center field in the 10th inning and a strong throw from center fielder Jose Siri to complete a double play in the bottom half of the inning helped Tampa Bay overcome a squandered four-run lead in a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

The Twins' Jose Miranda and Carlos Santana homered in the ninth inning and erased a 6-2 deficit before DeLuca connected on an 0-2 sinker from reliever Griffin Jax', scoring automatic runner Taylor Walls and giving the Rays the lead for good.

Tampa Bay (36-39) improved to a MLB-best 26-11 in games decided by two runs or less.

In the bottom of the 10th, Siri sprinted into right-center field to catch a fly ball by pinch hitter Carlos Correa and then gunned down Royce Lewis, who was attempting to tag up, at third for a double play. Siri called off right-fielder Richie Palacios to make what the latter called a “gold glove-type” throw.

Minnesota starts a nine-game trip with stops in Oakland, Arizona and Seattle. RHP Chris Paddack (5-3, 5.25 ERA) is expected to start Friday against A’s RHP Joey Estes (2-2, 5.97).