Target Field is pulling out all the stops to welcome back fans for the 2023 Minnesota Twins Home Opener on Thursday, April 6 against the Houston Astros.

Seats starting at $15 remain available for purchase at twins.com, by calling 612-33-TWINS or 1-800-33-TWINS, or in person at the Target Field Ticket Office.

According to the Minnesota Twins, the Target Field renowned food and beverage experience will include Breakfast on the Plaza with complimentary free ballpark-inspired breakfast, rally towels, and the Twins’ new “TC” hat.

You won't go hungry this season with the expansion of the Twins’ “Family Value” concession stands.

The Target Field experience has been ramped up for fans with the activation of the Twins’ “Scoreboard 2.0” project, including 22 new LED displays totaling more than 13.1 million LEDs (a 63% increase from 2022 and among the most extensive in Major League Baseball), the new main video board (76% larger than the previous display and 6th biggest in MLB), and the new Minnie & Paul Celebration Sign and Baseball Medallion.

