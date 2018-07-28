Minnesota Twins Trade Eduardo Escobar to Diamondbacks

The Minnesota Twins traded Eduardo Escobar on Friday to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for three minor leaguers.

Escobar apparently learned of the news via the clubhouse television as the news was leaked causing him to go into Paul Molitor's office for confirmation.

According to ESPN, Escobar will get a lot of action at third base.

Later in the night, the Twins traded reliever Ryan Pressly to the Astros for prospects as well.

It appears the Twins have become sellers at this point as they trail the Cleveland Indians by eight games heading into action on Saturday.

I do caution though calling this a sell job by the Twins as last year it appeared the Twins had become buyers only to make moves before the deadline that included some sell offs.

That didn't derail the Twins from making the playoffs in 2017 as one of the Wild Card teams.

We will have to see what if any more deals are done by the Twins before the trade deadline.