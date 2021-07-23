Minnesota Twins Trade Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay

Just before the first pitch of the game on Thursday, the Minnesota Twins got the news that their Bomba leader Nelson Cruz was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays.

How would you feel getting that news in your pregame meeting and then have to go out and play a game?

Get our free mobile app

The deal was finalized with the Twins getting two players. Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman both will be part of the pitching staff.

As far as the first game of the LA Angels series there was some spark in the Twins play as they welcomed back La Tortuga. Willians Astudillo returned with only the flare he can propel. In the bottom of the 4th inning with runners at the corners, Astudillo sent a rocket down the right-field line for the game’s first run and a stand-up double.

Minnesota comes up short losing 3-2.

Game-2 tonight will have J.A. Happ (5-5) on the mound for the Twins against Alex Cobb (7-3). The first pitch is at 7:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.