Minnesota Twins Walk-It-Off, Win Astros Series

Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Christian Vázquez led off the ninth inning with a home run to give the Minnesota Twins a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros on Sunday.

 

Vázquez, who had two hits and drove in all three Twins runs, hit a full-count sinker from Josh Hader (3-5) high and deep to left field for his fourth homer of the season.


“I think it’s fun to hit in the ninth against the closer,” Vázquez said. "I get locked in there.” 

Jhoan Duran (4-3) pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn the win. 

The Astros wrapped up a 10-game road trip 6-4, while the Twins have taken two of three games in each of their last five series. The team's offense has especially come alive of late, banging out 42 hits in the three games against Houston. 

“I think our offense is very dangerous,” Vázquez said. “One through nine, everyone puts something on the table to win. So, we never give up, and that’s the beauty of this game.” 

 

Astros starter Spencer Arrighetti gave up two earned runs and struck out six in five innings.

Minnesota's Simeon Woods Richardson had one of his best starts of the season. The rookie right-hander gave up two earned runs over six innings and retired the last 13 batters he faced.


Minnesota heads to Chicago Monday to open a three-game series with the White Sox. Coverage begins at 6:30 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

