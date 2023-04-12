Minnesota Twins Walk-Off Chicago White Sox In 10 Innings

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Hanser Alberto’s throwing error allowed the automatic runner to score from second base and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 in 10 innings on Tuesday night.

With pinch-runner Willi Castro on second, Michael Taylor put down a sacrifice bunt. Alberto’s throw to first sailed and hit off the top of Taylor’s helmet, allowing Castro to score the game-ending run.

“It’s a regular play, so I should have made that one easy,” Alberto said. “Unfortunately, I make a bad throw.”

Taylor, who also homered for the first time with the Twins in the third, had a sacrifice bunt a day earlier that went straight to the pitcher and led to the lead runner being thrown out.

“Today I was looking to drop it down the third base and actually got a really good pitch to bunt,” Taylor said. “I was able to maintain my angle and tried to deaden it as much as I could.”

Minnesota reliever Griffin Jax (1-1) worked a perfect top of the 10th, standing Chicago’s automatic runner at third.

The dramatic finish capped a whirlwind day for both teams, which sent key players to the injured list. Chicago lost shortstop Tim Anderson to a knee sprain for two to four weeks. Minnesota placed Joey Gallo on the injured list with a right intercostal strain.

The series finishes Wednesday at Target Field with Sonny Gray (1-0, 0.75 ERA) pitching for Minnesota and Chicago going with RHP Lucas Giolito (0-0, 9.00). Gray has allowed one run in 12 innings this season and struck out a career-high 13 in his last start. Giolito allowed a career-high 12 hits and seven runs in his last start at Pittsburgh.

Coverage begins with the Twins Pregame Line-up Card at 11:30 AM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.