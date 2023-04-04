Minnesota Twins Wallop Miami Marlins, Baldelli “Starting Pitching”

MIAMI -- — Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli believes his team's early success this season has hinged on starting pitching.

The Twins pitched two shutouts during their opening series in Kansas City, then held down the Miami Marlins in an 11-1 blowout Monday night.

Minnesota's starters have permitted only two runs in four games.

“We’ve done a good job position player-wise. We’ve made the plays behind them, swung the bats and had very competitive at-bats,” Baldelli said. “I like what I’m seeing all around the field. But it starts with the starting pitching. The starting pitching has probably been the biggest face of what we’ve done so far in this very short season.”

Max Kepler hit a leadoff homer and Joey Gallo added a three-run shot to help Minnesota remain unbeaten.

Mahle (1-0) struck out seven, walked one and limited the Marlins to one run on five hits. Minnesota relievers Jorge Alcala and Cole Sands gave up seven hits combined without allowing a run.

“Our bullpen coming in throwing two innings each,” Mahle said. “They had a little bit of traffic, too, but good for them for not letting the game speed up and just making pitches.”

Miami starter Johnny Cueto exited with right biceps tightness in the second inning after giving up two home runs in his Marlins debut.

Luis Arraez had an RBI single for Miami in the fifth. Last year's AL batting champion has at least one hit in each of the first five games this season, including four multi-hit games.

The series continues Tuesday with Minnesota RHP Kenta Maeda facing Sandy Alcantara. Cory Provus and Dan Gladden will have the call beginning at 5:40 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

