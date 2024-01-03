GOOD NEWS! Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan Returns to Sioux Falls

Get our free mobile app

Hey, Twins Fans! The annual Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan will arrive in Sioux Falls on Tuesday, January 23, at Augustana University Elmen Center.

On the Twins caravan this year making the Sioux Falls stop will be Kody Funderburk, Nick Gordon, Glen Perkins, and Kris Atteberry along with TC Bear.

The 2024 Twins Winter Caravan presented by Case IH features stops in more than 40 communities throughout Twins Territory.

The 2024 Caravan – one of professional sports’ longest-running and most extensive fan engagement tours – will feature Twins players, coaches, alumni and broadcasters traveling to communities in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Pick up your FREE Caravan Tickets (limit 4), while they last weekdays at Results, Townsquare Media studios, located at 5100 South Tennis Lane, Sioux Falls Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM.