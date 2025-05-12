Minnesota Vikings Announce Pair of Rookie Tryout Signings

Gems are unearthed at every level of talent this time of the year in the National Football League.

There are gems in the draft, in undrafted free agency, and sometimes even in rookie minicamp tryouts.

That is the case for the Vikings this year, who have opted to ink deals with a pair of players who participated in rookie minicamp over the weekend on a tryout basis.

Get our free mobile app

Per ProFootballTalk:

The Vikings announced on Monday that they’ve signed outside linebacker Matt Harmon and defensive lineman Elijah Williams. Harmon played his college ball at Kent State while Williams attended Morgan State. With the international exemption for Australian punter Oscar Chapman, Minnesota’s roster currently stands at 91 players.

Next up on the offseason checklist for the Vikings and all NFL teams is the official schedule release. That will occur leaguewide on Wednesday, May 14th.

Sources: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

The Minnesota Vikings 2025 NFL Draft Class and Notable UDFAs Gallery Credit: Bert Remien