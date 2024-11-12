Minnesota DC Flores Comments About Potential Future as HC

There are already a few Head Coach openings across the NFL heading into the 2025 season, and there will surely be more openings on the way.

Brian Flores figures once again to be in the mix for consideration and interviews in the upcoming cycle, and he was asked about his potential future as a Head Coach on Tuesday.

Flores was the Head Coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2019-2021, and spent time with the Steelers in 2022 before joining the Vikings as Defensive Coordinator prior to last season.

Now, as the Vikings defense continues its steady progression under his tutelage, Flores may soon be in line for interviews for Head Coaching vacancies this offseason.

Here's what Flores had to say about that likely possibility:

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores left no doubt Tuesday. As the NFL's head coaching carousel ramps up this winter, he wants to be a part of it. "Look, there's only 32 of these jobs, so I would certainly want to be a head coach in this league again," Flores said on "The Adam Schefter Podcast."

If things continue to go well in Minnesota during the back half of the season and potential playoff run, Flores will be on the short list of experienced coaches looking for a new Head Coaching position.

Flores has been in the coaching ranks since 2008, when he got his first NFL gig as a Special Teams Assistant with the Bill Belichick-led New England Patriots.

The Vikings at 7-2 take on the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Sunday, a Noon kick time.

Source: ESPN.com

