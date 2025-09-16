The Minnesota Vikings are dealing with a rash of injuries ahead of week 3, and have been aggressive in finding replacements this week.

The team plans to start veteran quarterback Carson Wentz this weekend against the Bengals, and also opted to add another backup quarterback to the roster Tuesday.

The team is also bringing back Cam Akers (again) as of Tuesday to further reinforce the backfield after Aaron Jones' hamstring injury and subsequent IR stint.

Per ProFootballTalk:

Per NFL Media, Minnesota is signing quarterback Desmond Ridder to their 53-man roster. Ridder, 26, spent the preseason with the Bengals but had not found a team since he was let go at the end of August. Coincidentally, Minnesota plays Cincinnati this week. By signing Ridder to the 53-man roster, the Vikings will be able to have him suit up as the emergency third QB.

As for the Akers signing, it is yet another stint in the Purple and Gold for the former Florida State running back:

The Vikings play host to the Bengals on Sunday at Noon, and the game can be seen on CBS.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

