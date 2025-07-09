No news is generally great news for NFL players during the long off-the-field portion of the offseason.

That is the case for Minnesota Vikings second year pass rusher Dallas Turner this week.

His name is in the news, and not for a good reason.

According to ProFootballTalk, Turner was the victim of a costly scam recently:

Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner wired $240,000 to scammers who convinced him that they were representatives of his bank, and police are now investigating the matter. The Minnesota Star Tribune reports that police have identified several suspects and are moving toward filing charges. About 1 percent of the money — less than $2,500 — has been recovered.

It's tough news for a young ascending player just making his journey into the NFL.

Turner recently wrapped up his rookie season with the Vikings and tallied 3 sacks while playing behind starters Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel.

Turner starred at the University of Alabama during his college career, where he was a First Team All-SEC pick and a unanimous All-American in 2023. Turner finished his collegiate career with 22.5 sacks and 2 fumble recoveries.

Sources: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports and Sports Reference (Stats)

