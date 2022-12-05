Minnesota Vikings Hang On, For Victory Over New York Jets

MINNEAPOLIS -- — In the tension of these habitually tight finishes, the Minnesota Vikings have become quite the confident and comfortable team.

Justin Jefferson's touchdown catch with 8:33 left gave the Vikings a large enough lead to hang on for a 27-22 victory despite a relentless rally by the New York Jets on Sunday.

Camryn Bynum's interception at the 1-yard line with 10 seconds left finally sealed it for the Vikings (10-2), who completed a four-game sweep of the AFC East in their typical high-wire fashion. But nail-biters? Nah, they've been leaving that part for the fans. "It feels like any other play," Bynum said.

"I know pressure's on us. We're in the red zone, fourth down, one play to lose the game or win the game, but to us that's normal football."

Mike White, who was picked off twice, was 31 of 57 for 369 yards in his second start this season for the Jets (7-5). He scored on a fourth-and-goal sneak from the 1 to pull within five points with 6:45 to go after a replay review reversed the initial ruling that he was stopped short.

Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison rushed for second-quarter touchdowns and Greg Joseph made his two field goals and three extra points for the Vikings.

The Vikings are one win or one Lions loss from clinching the NFC North and have a healthy lead for the No. 2 seed in the conference.

Minnesota will be in Detroit next Sunday. They beat the Lions 28-24 at home on September 25.