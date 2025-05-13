Challenging Travel on Tap for the Minnesota Vikings in 2025

The Minnesota Vikings have a win now roster heading into the 2025 season that has been meticulously put together over the past few seasons.

They also have a young quarterback with a ton of potential, and one of the more enviable coaching staffs in the league.

It's safe to say that 2025 could be a pretty special season for the Vikings.

The NFL schedule release in earnest is coming up on Wednesday, but the Vikings officially learned of a very challenging aspect of their 2025 slate on Tuesday morning:

The Minnesota Vikings will become the first team in NFL history to play consecutive international games in different countries this season.

As part of its 2025 international games slate unveiled Tuesday, the NFL announced that the Vikings will play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 28 at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland -- the league's first-ever regular-season game in that country.

The Vikings will then travel to England, where they will face the Cleveland Browns at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 5.

The Vikings will be the road team for both international games. Minnesota has played four previous regular-season games in London and have won all four, including last season's win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against the New York Jets.

The upside of the scheduling quirk for the Vikings is that they will miss trips to Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, where they've never won, and to Cleveland, where they have one victory since 1989.

