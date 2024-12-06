Minnesota Vikings Legend Moss to Step Away from ESPN

Recently, Hall of Fame wide receiver and ESPN NFL analyst Randy Moss confirmed fan concerns that he was indeed dealing with a health issue.

On Friday morning, Moss announced that he plans to take a hiatus from his work at ESPN to address his health issue.

According to ESPN.com:

Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss will take a hiatus from his role as an analyst on ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" as he deals with a health issue, the network announced Friday.

 

Moss, 47, had asked fans to pray for him and his family in an Instagram post Sunday. He directed his message to men and urged them to get checkups and bloodwork done, without specifying any particular illness.

 

"I just ask for all the prayer warriors to put their blessing hands on me and my family through these hard times. People were talking about my eyes last week," Moss said before putting on a pair of sunglasses. "I'm battling something, man, and it's something internal. Your boy is going to get through it. I got a great team of doctors and got a great family around me."

 

ESPN said in a statement that Moss will "step away from 'Sunday NFL Countdown' for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge."

It's sad news to pass along. Thoughts and prayers with Randy Moss and his family as he steps away to address health concerns.

Source: ESPN.com

