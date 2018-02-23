Minnesota Vikings Receiving Two Extra Draft Picks in 2018

The Minnesota Vikings have been granted two extra draft picks thanks to the departure of Adrian Peterson and Cordarrelle Patterson last offseason.

Minnesota will now have a total of seven draft picks in the 2018 NFL Draft. They were granted two extra picks in round 6 due to the NFL compensatory pick rules. With the additions and departures of last offseason, Minnesota was granted the two picks off of two former first round selections in Peterson and Patterson.

The extra picks granted to the Vikings in the 6th round will give them three selections within 14 picks. They hold the rights to picks 204, 213, and 218. Their 218th pick is their last scheduled pick as of now.

Minnesota has not been granted a compensatory pick since the 2012 season. Green Bay and Minnesota were the only teams out of the NFC North to receive picks this season.

The only rounds the Vikings don't have scheduled picks are in rounds four and seven due to the Sam Bradford and Tramaine Brock trades. Following the compensatory picks granted to them, Minnesota has seven total draft picks (1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 6, 6).

The Vikings, who lost to Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game in 2017, will look to build more depth for their roster to compete for a title in 2018.

This year's NFL Draft will be held in Dallas from April 26-28.