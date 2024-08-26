Minnesota Vikings Announce Initial Cuts, Risner Moved to IR

The Minnesota Vikings like all NFL teams are on a mission to trim the roster down to 53 before the 3:00 CT deadline on Tuesday.

The team can add back a good chunk of players to the practice squad, but the goal for now is to get below the 53-player limit.

Minnesota announced several moves on Monday morning as that process is officially underway.

Minnesota parted ways with veteran Quarterback Matt Corral, who was just signed last week in the wake of the JJ McCarthy injury. Corral wasn't alone:

Also gone (for now) are newcomers and Gopher Football alums Mo Ibrahim and Chuck Filiaga.

Minnesota also announced that they are placing veteran Guard Dalton Risner on the Injured Reserve. Per ProFootballTalk:

Recent chatter in Minnesota has identified veteran guard Dalton Risner as one of the players on the Vikings’ roster bubble and a report on Monday indicates he won’t be on the initial 53-man roster. Risner’s time with the team won’t be coming to an end, though. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Risner will be placed on injured reserve.

Risner re-signed with the Vikings this offseason after spending 15 games (11 starts) with the team last season.

We'll wait and see what the plan is if and when Risner is healthy enough to play again in Minnesota, but for now, he remains on the roster, albeit injured reserve.

Minnesota opens the 2024 season in less than two weeks when they travel to take on the New York Giants on Sunday, September 8th, a Noon kickoff time.

