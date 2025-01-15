Minnesota Based NFL Analyst Weighs in on Darnold-McCarthy Debate

It was a tough end to the season for the Minnesota Vikings, as they fell against the LA Rams in the Wildcard round on Monday Night.

Now, as the team stares down what is sure to be an intriguing offseason, fans are left debating whether Sam Darnold will get another chance with the Vikings.

Thor Nystrom, who has long covered the Minnesota Vikings and currently works with Fantasy Life, weighed in on what's going to happen this offseason.

Appearing on Overtime with Bert Remien on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO on Tuesday, here's what Thor had to say regarding a Sam Darnold return to Minnesota:

While that might not be a massive surprise, there are all sorts of scenarios still up for debate. Such as: Will Darnold leave organically via free agency, or is a tag and trade still in play:

That sounds like a pretty definitive scenario at this point, but we'll have to wait and see exactly how it all plays out.

The Minnesota Vikings have a talented roster, a ton of cap space, and a quarterback of the future as we sit here today. How they address their immediate needs and go about getting to the next level is all firmly on the shoulders of the front office as we prepare to enter the long offseason.

The Minnesota Vikings are projected to have just four picks in the 2025 NFL Draft and will pick at #24 overall in the first round in late April.

