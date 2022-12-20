Minnesota Vikings Show Off ‘Winter Whiteout’ Uniforms For Saturday’s Game

Fresh off defeating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in what was the largest comeback in NFL history, the Minnesota Vikings will once again be playing a Saturday game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings will battle the New York Giants on Christmas Eve in a special 'Winter Whiteout' game, where they are asking all fans in attendance to wear all white, while the Vikings will do the same.

If you've ever been to a game at U.S. Bank Stadium, you know they have the ability to make it snow inside, so having a 'Winter Whiteout' game is a perfect idea.

It will be fun to see everyone in the stands wearing white, but many wondered exactly what the Minnesota Vikings would be wearing for the game. That question was answered Monday when the Vikings showed off their uniforms for the game.

The Vikings showed off their new look on social media, including the video created for their tweet. The jersey looks a lot like their usual white road game jersey. The pants are white as well, with a little coloring on the side, but the socks are all white.

The big question many fans had was whether the Vikings would also unveil new white helmets for the game. I really was hoping that would be the case as white helmets with a purple Vikings horn could've looked really sharp. Unfortunately, it appears that will not be happening and their usual helmets will be worn.

You can see a bunch of photos of their 'Winter Whiteout' uniforms by visiting the photo gallery on the Minnesota Vikings website.

The Vikings have already claimed the NFC North title and now look to keep positive momentum going into the playoffs. They are currently the #2 seed in the NFC, but it's a tight race with the San Francisco 49ers, who are just a game behind them at #3.

The Vikings and New York Giants kickoff Christmas Eve at noon from U.S. Bank Stadium.

