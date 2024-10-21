Upcoming Minnesota Vikings Game Flexed to Sunday Night Football

The Minnesota Vikings are off to a great start to the season at 5-1 overall, and the national viewing audience has taken notice.

We're officially in flex season, when the league and TV partners can work together to massage a more appealing schedule down the home stretch of the season.

The Vikings are a part of the recent changes, as one of their upcoming matchups has officially been flexed to prime time.

The Vikings are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts on November 3rd, and the game has officially been moved to Sunday Night Football in prime time.

Per the NFL on Twitter:

The Vikings will be home that night, and its big news for Vikings season ticket holders.

The Vikings are currently 5-1 and have a matchup out West against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday before returning home for the Week 9 matchup against Indianapolis.

As for the Colts, they're 4-3 and narrowly escaped with a 16-10 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

