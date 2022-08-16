Minnesota Vikings’ WR Adam Thielen Launching ‘First Down Flakes’ Cereal
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is getting into the cereal game with his own sugary breakfast food called 'First Down Flakes'.
The new 'First Down Flakes' look like your basic corn flake cereal with a sugary coating, think Frosted Flakes, but unlike Tony The Tiger's cereal, Thielen's is a limited edition and the money raised will go to a good cause.
Thielen teamed up with grocery store chain Hy-Vee for the limited edition cereal it will be available in stores throughout Minnesota, unfortunately for us, there is not a Hy-Vee in Duluth yet, so you'll have to make a trip to the Twin Cities to pick some up, or have someone ship a box to you.
The Thielen Foundation is expected to get about $8,500 from the funds raised from the 'First Down Flakes', the foundation will use the money to support youth with behavioral health challenges, and underserved kid's sports organizations in an effort to keep kids active and healthy.
Adam Thielen said in a press release, "We have a passion for giving back to youth, as does Hy-Vee, and these proceeds will assist us in creating programs and opportunities to help kids reach their full potential in our Midwest community."
Thielen isn't the only Viking to have his own cereal, Justin Jefferson teamed up with General Mills and their popular Cinnamon Toast Crunch to create 'Griddy Toast Crunch'. They were also limited edition and sold for $50 each and included an Under Armor sweatshirt, 'Griddy Toast Crunch' sold out in minutes.