Minnesota Wild Land 3-Time Stanley Cup Winner Pat Maroon

Minnesota Wild Land 3-Time Stanley Cup Winner Pat Maroon

Getty Images/Canva

The Tampa Bay Lightning traded three-time Cup winner Pat Maroon to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night in a move that cleared salary cap space.

Get our free mobile app

The Lightning also traded forward Max Cajkovic to Minnesota, while retaining 20% of Maroon's $1 million salary. Tampa Bay received a 2024 seventh-round draft pick in return.

"The flat cap is difficult for all 32 GMs," Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said. "It's not tougher for me than it is for them."

But the added room will clear enough space for BriseBois to sign a player at the league minimum of $775,000 -- perhaps with bonuses.

Maroon, 35, was a fourth liner on the Lightning, a tough presence in front of the net who makes the most of his 6-foot-3, 234-pound frame. He finished with five goals and 14 points last season.

While he never has been a prolific scorer, or even accrued major minutes, Maroon has been in the right place in the right time often in his career. In 2019, he helped the St. Louis Blues win the Stanley Cup. The following two seasons, he was with the Lightning for Cup runs.

Last season, in an incident that reverberated around the league, Maroon was mocked by NESN broadcaster Jack Edwards during a game between Tampa Bay and the Boston Bruins.

It was midway through the first period when Edwards, the Bruins' longtime play-by-play announcer, made some targeted comments about the winger's size.

The commentary inspired Maroon to get charitable, as he announced later that week that "in support of those struggling with mental health, bullying and body image," he had made a $2,000 donation in Edwards' name to Tampa Bay Thrives, a nonprofit that assists those who struggle with mental health and substance abuse issues.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history

Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.
Filed Under: Minnesota Wild
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls