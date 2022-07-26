I think it's well understood that Minnesotans have access to good, quality healthcare - both locally and regionally. The Twin Ports is home to two top-ranked healthcare systems and is only a short drive away from the internationally-respected Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

It's that clinic in Rochester that's receiving some new national honors.

The Mayo Clinic has been named as being the "Number One Hospital in the Nation" by U.S. News and World Report's 2022-2023 'Best Hospitals' ranking. Honorable enough on it's own, but this years recognition marks the seventh consecutive year that the Minnesota healthcare facility has been at the receiving end of those honors.

Additionally, some of the Mayo Clinics branch locations in other states ranked high - especially in state-by-state recognition. The ranking system used by U.S. News and World Report measures a variety of factors such as "survival, patient experience, nurse staffing, advanced technology, patient services, and reputation with other specialists".

Administrators at the Mayo Clinic were gracious with their acceptance of the honors. Sean Dowdy, M.D., Mayo Clinic's Chief Value Officer shared:

"This recognition is a testament to our staff's deep commitment to delivering care with exceptionally high quality, safety, and experience. More than any other year, I am particularly proud of the perseverance, expertise, attention to detail, and empathy of our staff that is responsible for our category-of-one performance, as supported by our consistent number one ranking."

Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., the President and CEO of Mayo Clinic continued with the accolades for staff:

"We're proud to again be recognized as the number one hospital in the nation. This honor underscores the incredible commitment of our staff to deliver the highest standard of care to our patients each and every day. Our staff are truly at the heart of this achievement."

The U.S. News and World Report has published their 'Best Hospitals' ranking for more than 30 years. Click here to see the full list from this year.

