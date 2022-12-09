CJ Ham is one of the Minnesota Vikings players that many people love to cheer on, especially in his hometown of Duluth. Ham beat the odds by not only making it into the NFL but becoming a Captain of the team as well. His hustle, hard work, and flexibility have made him a very valuable player and teammate.

In his sixth year on the team, CJ has never forgotten where he came from and has been active in giving back to the kids of the Twin Ports. In 2019 he started his first youth football camp in Duluth. He spoke with WDIO saying:

It’s humbiling, I love this community being raised here and everything Duluth has to offer thats why it’s so important for me to come back. To hear that people are traveling hours to just be a part of this community and vibe means a lot to me. That’s what encourages me to keep coming back and do what I can.

Northernnewsnow reports: fast forward to this week as CJ announced that he and his wife Stephanie are launching The Ham Scholarship Fund. They will be partnering locally with Essentia Health and will be managed by Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation.

The goal is to help support students of color in the community. According to the fund's website: "Applicants must demonstrate financial need and be graduates of or graduating from the one of the following schools: the Duluth Area Learning Center, Duluth Denfeld High School, Duluth East High School, Harbor City International School, Hermantown High School, Lakeview Christian Academy, Marshall School, Proctor High School or Superior High School."

Ham is such a great example of not only an athlete but husband and father who is such a great role model for youth in our area to work hard and try their best to achieve their goals.

