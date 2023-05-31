Minnesota Vikings’ C.J. Ham to Host New FB Camp in Sioux Falls

Minnesota Vikings&#8217; C.J. Ham to Host New FB Camp in Sioux Falls

Minnesota Vikings Fullback C.J. Ham has well known ties to the Sioux Empire. The former Augustana football star and now pro athlete is set to host an inaugural football camp this weekend in Sioux Falls.

It's the first of its kind for the Pro Bowl fullback, as Kirkeby-Over Stadium will play host to the event.

Per a news release:

Who: C.J. and Stephanie Ham

Augustana University football players and coaches 

What: Inaugural C.J. Ham football camp for Sioux Falls youth 

When: Sunday, June 4th

2:00 pm - 4:00 pm (1st - 5th grades)

5:00 pm - 7:00 pm (6th - 9th grades)

Where: Kirkeby-Over Stadium (Augustana University)

2700 South Lake Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57197.  

It should be an amazing time for young local athletes to participate in a camp run by a NFL player and college football coaches.

Don't miss out on the event this Sunday that welcomes kids from 1st to 9th grade to the campus of Augustana!

